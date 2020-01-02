UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5 New Polio Cases Reported From KP, Provincial Count Mounts To 88: Emergency Operation Centre (EOC)

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:00 PM

5 new polio cases reported from KP, provincial count mounts to 88: Emergency Operation Centre (EOC)

The National Institute of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday has notified five new cases of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) from Tank, D.I. Khan, Bannu districts,taking the total count to 88 in the province and 123 in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday has notified five new cases of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) from Tank, D.I. Khan, Bannu districts,taking the total count to 88 in the province and 123 in the country.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) KP Abdul Basit said in a press statement that the wild polio virus has been isolated from stool sample of 26 months old male child from Tehsil Bannu, District Bannu, 30 months old female child and five months old male child from Tank, 24 months old female child from Parova Tehsil of district D.I.Khan and six months old child from Baizai tehsil of Mohmand district.

The epidmological study of the children shows that all children were zero dose for essential immunization while their SIAs history is under investigation.

Coordinator EOC Basit shown strong exception to the sharp increase in polio cases in the province specially from the southern belt �saying that it was unfortunate that 68 children are diabled for life.

He said that virus was on fire in the province specifically in the southern belt and also present in the environment that would hit any unvaccinated or immune-comprise child.

Despite the fact that vaccine is available to prevent children from the disease yet parents were not vaccinating their children due to misconceptions and were responsible for the disability of the children, he added.

He said that the only viable solution of the problem is to vaccinate children under five in every campaign as only repeated doses can protect the child from permanent disability and stop virus circulation in the environment.

Abdul Basit appealed to parent not to pay attention to propaganda's and rumors adding that polio vaccine was completely safe and do not cause any harm upon administration.

Related Topics

Bannu Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Male Tank All From

Recent Stories

Multan Development Authority launches operation ag ..

6 minutes ago

Inter district dacoits gang busted, cash recovered ..

6 minutes ago

Attempt for killing wife case: SC dismisses bail ..

6 minutes ago

Stock market climbs to highest in more than a year ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan makes remarkable achievements on differen ..

6 minutes ago

Balochistan University of Engineering and Technolo ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.