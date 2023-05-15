UrduPoint.com

5 SHOs Suspended, 11 Reshuffled

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:34 PM

The police department has suspended five Station House Officers (SHOs) and reshuffled 11 others on the charges of negligence, poor performance and misuse of powers, here on Monday

A spokesperson for the CPO office said here that 10 Inspectors have been posted at various police stations while others who were transferred from Gujranwala to Faisalabad have also been posted at police stations.

Inspector Raja Ihsanullah has been posted at Gulberg police station, Khawar Hussain at Peoples Colony, Ghazi Adnan at Madina Town, Adnan Ahmed at Sargodha road, SI Munazam Gujjar at Rail Bazaar, Muhammad Imran at Batala Colony, Mujahid Abbas at Thikriwala, Rana Asghar Mamukanjan to Garrh, Fahad Bin Fahd city Jarranwala, Asgar Ali at Saddar Jarranwala, Fayyaz Ahmed has been posted at Mamukanjan.

The suspended SHOs included SHO Sargodha road Sufayan Buttar, SHO Gulberg Tariq Ameer, SHO Peoples Colony Besharat Awan, SHO Thikriwala Saddique Cheema, SHO Batala Colony Imran Javed.

