50 business centres sealed over Corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The district administration launched a massive crackdown against violators of Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and sealed 50 business centres across the district during last 24 hours.

Two persons were apprehended while cases lodged against two others over violation, an official told APP.

Taking action Assistant Commissioner (AC) city Kahawaja Umair sealed 21 shops at Cantt, Gulshan market and Hussain Agahi.

AC Sadar Adnan Badar sealed ten big restaurants and AC Shujabad Muhammad Zubair sealed eight shops.

Price magistrate Nouman Abid sealed three shops at Ghanta Ghar and Gulgasht over violation of Corona SOPs.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rana Mohsin impounded 13 buses and imposed Rs 52,000 fine to transport owners.

He also imposed Rs 100,000 fine to shopkeepers over opening of shops at Sehri time.