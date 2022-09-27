500 Pakistani pilgrims to proceed for Ajmer Sharif: Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday said 500 Pakistani pilgrims would attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moin-ud-Din Chishti (May Allah be pleased with Him) in Ajmer Sharif, India, scheduled to be observed from January 23 to February 2, 2023.

Talking to APP, ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that the ministry held the computerized balloting for the 500 fortunate faithful out of 2,300 applicants the other day. The balloting was held under the supervision of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor and Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, he added.

He said only those people could proceed for Ajmer Sharif who are fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 doses.

The spokesman said the pilgrims would have to provide a fresh PCR test (COVID-19 negative report), issued not later than 48 hours before the departure.

He said other details and instructions regarding the Urs were available on the ministry's website (www.mora.gov.pk).

Umar Butt said the intending pilgrims should keep in mind that in the light of standard operating procedures of COVID-19, public gatherings were prohibited so the final decision would be taken by the government of Pakistan after viewing the COVID-19 situation in both the countries at the time of the visit and existing protocol regarding pilgrims' visit to India.