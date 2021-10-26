522 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Tue 26th October 2021

Another 522 cases of dengue were reported in Punjab, out of which 408 cases from the provincial capital during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Another 522 cases of dengue were reported in Punjab, out of which 408 cases from the provincial capital during the last 24 hours.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Tuesday that 33 dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 10 from Sargodha, 8 each from Shiekhupura and Faisalabad, 5 from Bahawalpur, 4 each from Khanewal and Nankana Sahib, 3 each from Attock, Bahwalnagar, Gujranwala and Kasur.

He said that a total of 2,183 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which 1,245 patients were admitted in Lahore hospitals while 938 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities, he added.

Talking about the availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals, Health Secretary Imran Baloch said that 4,949 beds were currently allocated for dengue patients in hospitals across Punjab, out of which 2,183 beds were currently occupied.

During the last 24 hours, 467,444 indoor and 100,044 outdoor locations were checked in Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 1,010 locations.

In Lahore 58,015 indoor and 9,355 outdoor places were checked and 763 positive containerswere destroyed, he added.

