6 Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:49 PM

Six persons were killed while two children sustained critical injuries in a road accident on Lahore-Multan Motorway near Sammundri, on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Six persons were killed while two children sustained critical injuries in a road accident on Lahore-Multan Motorway near Sammundri, on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a car hit a dumper after its tyre burst near Chak 212 Khiddarwala due to over speeding on Multan-Lahore Motorway.

As a result, 6 persons including Rizwan (28) son of Arsalan, his borther Akram (32), his mother Nagina (40), Usman (8) son of Safdar, Adeel (5 year) son of Safdar and Musarat (45) wife of Akram received serious injuries and died on the spot while two others - Abdullah (10) and Ahsan (5) - were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri in a critical condition.

Later, these patients were shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where their condition is stated to be serious.

