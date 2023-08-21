6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested six outlaws including proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession in the limits of Chaudhwan police station on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against criminal elements arrested six outlaws including proclaimed offenders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession in the limits of Chaudhwan police station on Monday.

According to the details on the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani SHO Chaudhawan police station Amanullah Khan during the operation arrested Muhammad Ramzan son of Allah Yar and Imam Din son of Shahnawaz, residents of Garah Bhand, who were wanted in a murder case and recovered a 30-bore pistol with 05 cartridges from the accused.

In the second operation, the accused wanted in the murder case Rehmatullah s/o Sona Khan, Sanaullah son of Sona Khan, Rehmatullah son of Ramzan, and Marwat Khan son of Meherban, resident of Garra Matt were arrested according to the rules, and the 30-bore pistol was recovered from the accused.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigations.