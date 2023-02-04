60 kite dealers arrested, 65,548 kites recovered in January: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has claimed to arrest 60 kite dealers along with 65,548 kites during January 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has claimed to arrest 60 kite dealers along with 65,548 kites during January 2023.

During a meeting on Saturday, he said that a vigorous campaign was launched against manufacturing, transporting, storing, selling and purchasing of kite-flying material.

During this drive, the police teams took strict action against kite-flying and succeeding in nabbing 60 kite-flying dealers from all five towns of the district in addition to recovering 65,548 kites, dozens of chemically coated string bundles and other paraphernalia from their possession.

The police confiscated the entire material and locked the accused behind bars after registering 58 cases against them.

This campaign would continue to eliminate malpractice of kite-flying from Faisalabad district as it was a very dangerous act, posing serious threats to the lives of the people especially the motorcyclists, he added.