6057 Power Pilferers Netted In DG Khan Division, Rs 238m Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The crackdown against power pilferers was underway as 6057 power pilferers were arrested during the campaign across division.

A fine sum of over Rs 238.5 million was also collected from the power pilferers.

A meeting regarding it was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner DG Khan division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir on Wednesday.

The electricity theft campaign and issues were reviewed in the meeting. Deputy commissioners and related officers participated in the meeting.

The commissioner was briefed that electricity theft was caught at 7933 places in Dera Ghazi Khan division in which 7723 domestic, 138 commercial, 51 agricultural and 21 industrial electricity thefts are included during the campaign so far.

As many as 7775 cases have been registered and 6057 power pilferers arrested so far.

The commissioner directed officials concerned to launch the operation against power pilferers and ensure arrest and cases against them.

