62 arrested, 74 cases registered over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 2,734 points resulting in the arrest of 62 violators during the last 24 hours.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Tuesday that the price control magistrates imposed hefty fines on 198 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points. Around 74 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.

In an effort to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.

A total of 55,132 locations were inspected and 69 points were sealed during the last month, while 1,431 individuals were arrested over profiteering and a fine was also imposed on 5,420 shopkeepers.

Cases were also registered against 2,018 individuals.

During Ramazan, approximately 36,577 sale points were scrutinized, resulting in fines imposed on 3,590 shopkeepers and traders over profiteering and overcharging.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.