6548 people get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :As many as 6548 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours since the drive began on March 10, the total district tally of coronavirus vaccination reached 185,632 here on Sunday.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, 19,252 front line workers while 166,380 other people including senior citizens have received the doses of the vaccine so far.

Meanwhile talking to the media, Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the strict implementation of lockdowns and Standard Operating Procedure SOPs during Eid holidays in Punjab yielded positive results.

He lauded the role of the administration and others for ensuring implementation of the instructions issued by the government resulted in bringing down the corona cases to the lowest level during Eid holidays.