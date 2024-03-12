67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC

Open Menu

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that Rashan Bags under Chief Minister's Ramadan Negihban Package was continued with rapid pace and 67,451 bags have been district so far across the district.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's initiative of Rashan bags distribution at homes of registered deserving people was a reflection of her public friendly policies. He said that dispatch teams offering Rashan bags at door to door after proper verification of registered people.

He urged masses to keep their mobile phones active to avoid any inconveniences. He said that a total of 67,451Rashan bags have been distributed so far across the district including 20,048 in Vehari, 15,324 in Burewala and 32,079 bags in

Tehsil Melsi.

