69 SIs promoted to next rank

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas pinned the badges to 69 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) to next rank in a ceremony held here on Tuesday.

CPO Muhammad Hassan Younas while speaking at the ceremony said it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

He directed the newly promoted officer to perform their duties with dedication and justice to relief the masses.

The promoted officers included SHOs of 5 police stations including Rawalpindi Police spokesman Sajjad Al-Hassan, Sub-Inspectors, Mohammad Zaman, Mohammad Yaqoob, Saeed Ahmed, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Mohammad Ilyas, Aqeel Hussain, Zaheer Ahmed, Kamal, Shafqat Mahmood, Haider Abbas Hamdani, Nadeem Iqbal, Mohammad Ajaib, Naseer Ahmed, Tariq Baig, Haji Ali Qamar, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Tasawar Khan, Ahmad Shirazi, Sajjad Al-Hassan, Saif Al-Salam, Abid Munir, Muhammad Tahir, Muhammad Ismail, Emad, Qaiser Rashid, Mohammad Shahzeb, Munir Ali, Abdul Ghaffar, Ammar Haider, Hassan Farooq Ahmed, Zahir Mahmood, Jaber Abbas, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Asqar, Mohammad Hussain, Abid Shah, Haroon Al-Rasheed, Ansar Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal, Waqar Ahmed, Hassan Tanveer, Qasim Mahmood, Tariq Mahmood, Jawad Abbas, Syed Anzar, Tariq Mahmood, Irfan Raza, Nasir Iqbal, Ghulam Qambar and Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ali.

Similarly, Lady Sub-Inspector Bashir Batool and Azmi Noorin also promoted to next rank.