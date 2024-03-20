70 pc Ramazan Nigehban package distributed in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A meeting led by Commissioner DG Khan division, Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir revealed that about 70 percent of the Ramazan Nigehban package has been distributed across the division while two flour mills were sealed for one month over supplying sub-standard flour.

On this occasion, the commissioner was told that 5,26,744 ration bags had been distributed among the deserving families at their doorstep till March 18.

Strict monitoring was also being ensured for the supply of quality items.

He said that two flour mills have been sealed for one month for supplying poor-quality flour for the Ramadan Nigehban package in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Deputy Director food Syed Ayub Bukhari and DFC Mumtaz Ahmed sealed Sultan and Khalil flour mills on the spot due to high moisture in flour and sent the flour samples to the Punjab Food Authority for further analysis.

Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said there would be no compromise on the quality of Ramazan package items including flour.

APP/hus-sak