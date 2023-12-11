Open Menu

73rd Meeting Of UVAS Syndicate Held

The 73rd syndicate meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held at City Campus on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The 73rd syndicate meeting of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore was held at City Campus on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the meeting, in which various agenda items were discussed and decisions were taken.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor briefed the syndicate members on various academic, research, short term hands-on trainings, seminars, national and international conferences, development projects, stakeholders roundtable meetings, collaboration with national and international institutions/organizations, achievements, initiatives for the development of veterinary education and livestock sector, delegations from different country visits, curricular and extra-curricular activities etc.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed mentioned that UVAS had obtained a drug manufacturing licence and its registration from DRAP for foot & mouth vaccine production, which will uplift livestock sector in the country.

He said that UVAS stood among top 801-1000 best universities of the world and 3rd in Punjab public sector in the Time Higher Education World University Rankings.

All the members of UVAS syndicate lauded Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed's dedicated efforts for the uplift of UVAS especially its quality of education, research and infrastructure development during his tenure.

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar, former Vice-Chancellor University of Home Economics Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and number of participants were present in meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan