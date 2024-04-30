Children boxing festival held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) A children boxing festival was organized at a sports complex, Dijkot Road

under the aegis of District Sports Department here on Tuesday.

The boxing competitions were held among children including Chinese boxers.

Seven and a half years old boxer Jermiah Adnan beat his rival 12-year record

holder boxer Evnika from Kazakhstan by striking 360 punches in just 30 seconds.

Adnan also breaks Evnika’s four records of 298.221.206 and 358 punches

in 30 seconds.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir was chief guest on the occasion.