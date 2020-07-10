UrduPoint.com
75 Pakistanis Stranded In India Return Home Via Wagah Border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as seventy five Pakistanis stranded in India due to coronavirus lockdown Thursday returned home via Attari-Wagah border, confirmed the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The high commission said the Pakistanis were stranded due to closure of border for regular movement following the pandemic in different Indian cities including Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bareilly, Hoshangabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Saharanpur, Thiroor, Ulhasnagar and Vellore.

The repatriation had been made with the assistance of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and other relevant national authorities in Pakistan and in coordination with the Indian side, the high commission said, adding it would continue to facilitate return of remaining stranded Pakistanis at the earliest.

Since March 20, around 500 stranded Pakistanis have been repatriated from India.

