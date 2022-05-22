UrduPoint.com

75th World Health Assembly Begins In Geneva

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 10:40 PM

75th World Health Assembly begins in Geneva

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The 75th World Health Assembly (WHA 75) started in Geneva, Switzerland, on Sunday, and will continue until May 28.

It is the first in-person Health Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assembly is being attended by health ministers from around the world including health leadership and experts.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel is attending the assembly with a high-level delegation from the health ministry.

The delegation includes Secretary Health Amir Ashraf Khawaja and Director General Health Rana Safdar.

The delegation will debrief the assembly on Pakistan's Covid-19 response besides meeting with other world leaders and discussing important health initiatives. Mutual discussions on health projects will also be part of the meetings.

