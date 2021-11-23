UrduPoint.com

77 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 77 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a statement, he said that 51 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, two each in Faisalabad, Kasur, Multan, Pakpattan and Sialkot, while one each in Gujrawala, Gujrat, Lodharan, Nankana Sahib and Okara.

The secretary said that so far the total number of corona cases had reached 422,566, besides 423,290 patients, who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 6,277 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 12,999. He said that 14,191 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and a total of 8.27 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.5 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1.3 per cent, Faisalabad 1pc, Rawalpindi 0.7pc, Multan 0.7pc and 0.3 per cent in Gujranwala.

