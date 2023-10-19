78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Armed Forces Day celebrated

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam M. Tugio, hosted a grand reception on Thursday to mark the 78th anniversary of Indonesia's independence and Armed Forces Day.

The reception was attended by a large number of government dignitaries, diplomats, and eminent members of civil society. The Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik, was the chief guest, and Vice Admiral Abdul Samad was the guest of honor on the occasion.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Adam highlighted the significant achievements of modern and developing Indonesia as the world’s largest democracy, a G-20 member with a trillion-dollar economy, and its strong commitment to contribute to world peace and security with an inclusive approach.

He added that Indonesian National Armed Forces Day is an integral part of this consistent struggle for a more progressive and prosperous Indonesia, with their motto of "Three Services, One Determination", reflecting a strong spirit of mutual cooperation among the three military services.

Talking about Indonesia-Pakistan relations, he said the growing two-way ties are a good example of multi-dimensional constructive engagement and productive cooperation.

He deeply appreciated the support and cooperation of Pakistan as a valued friend in South Asia during the course of Indonesian progress and expected enhanced strategic engagement for the mutual benefit of both countries in the future.

The Ambassador gladly pointed out that mutual fascination for each other’s culture has grown in recent years, which is reflected by the display of Indonesian batik with a Pakistani traditional design motif in the reception.

In his remarks, Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik, expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum of bilateral cooperation and suggested further expansion and diversification in multiple areas of interest.

The special feature of the reception was an entertaining performance by Indonesian artists from Padang, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia, reflecting the diversity and charm of Indonesian culture.

More Stories From Pakistan