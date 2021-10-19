UrduPoint.com

8 Killed, 2 Injured In Separate Incidents

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Eight people including a woman were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in different incidents in and around the city during past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that unidentified persons shot dead Zahid Arshad (45) at Lahore Road near Sumaira Mills.

While, Muhammad Shoaib resident of Chak No.

180-JB committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

In a road accident, a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle near Adda Thikriwala at Jhang Road, killing Parveen (37) on the spot and injuring her spouse Zulfiqar (50) and a tea vender Younus (48).

Meanwhile, Ahmad, Abdus Sattar, Daniel Masih, Babar Hussain and MuhammadRafiq were killed in separate road accidents.

Police were investigating.

