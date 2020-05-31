8 killed in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) ::Eight persons including three women and three children were killed in different incidents in and around Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said here Sunday that 28-year-old Sobia wife of Abbas resident of Madina Town was suffering from protracted illness for a long time. She became irritated due to her illness and swallowed poison pills. She was rushed to hospital but she expired on the way.

In other incident, Rabia resident of Chak No.215-RB became dejected when her marriage proposal was reportedly rejected by her cousin. Therefore, she committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in the house.

In third incident, Zuhray Khan, his wife Azra Bibi and 9-year-old daughter Ghulam Fatima were killed and three children --including Zulekhan (13), Khizar (10) and 5-year-old Mohasan were injured when roof of their house caved in due to rain in Chak No.

590-GB.

In another incident, a 6-year-old Abdullah son of Muhammad Akhtar was killed when a speedy tractor hit him severely while playing in the street outside his house in Shadab colony.

An old Muhammad Yousuf resident of Chak No.361-JB and Muhammad Jabran (17) resident of Chak No.158-GB were killed in separate road accidents.

The police handed over the bodies to their relatives for burial after completing necessaryformalities.