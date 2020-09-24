8 Outlaws Held, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:43 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
Th police said on Thursday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, the police conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused and recovered 1.
20-kg hashish, 10 bottles of liquor, four pistols of 30-bore and two guns of 12 bore from them.
The accused were identified as Saqlain, Mushtaq, Jamal, Naveed Akhter,Bashir and others.
Police have registered separate cases.