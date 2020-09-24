8 outlaws held, weapons recovered

Police have arrested eight alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Th police said on Thursday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, the police conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused and recovered 1.

20-kg hashish, 10 bottles of liquor, four pistols of 30-bore and two guns of 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Saqlain, Mushtaq, Jamal, Naveed Akhter,Bashir and others.

Police have registered separate cases.