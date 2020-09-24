UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Outlaws Held, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:43 PM

8 outlaws held, weapons recovered

Police have arrested eight alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested eight alleged criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Th police said on Thursday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, the police conducted raids at various places and arrested the accused and recovered 1.

20-kg hashish, 10 bottles of liquor, four pistols of 30-bore and two guns of 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Saqlain, Mushtaq, Jamal, Naveed Akhter,Bashir and others.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Islamabad Excise to hold e-Kutcheri on Sept 25

2 minutes ago

SC adjourns bail plea of former PPP MPA

2 minutes ago

US Must Compensate Iran's Losses If Washington Wan ..

2 minutes ago

France Welcomes EU Commission's Migrant Pact, Call ..

2 minutes ago

HMC officials seize large quantity of health hazar ..

16 minutes ago

Six dead, 941 injured in 878 road traffic crashes

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.