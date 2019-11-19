8000 bottles of liquor seized, 2 arrested in Sargodha

Police have foiled a smuggling bid and recovered massive liquor from Cantonment police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have foiled a smuggling bid and recovered massive liquor from Cantonment police limits.

Police spokesman said Thursday that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Hassan Mushtaq Sukera, Cantonment police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Qaisar Abbas stopped a suspected Hyundai vehicle(LWC-5198) at Check Post Chanway Palza University road Sargodha and arrested two accused Osama Hamad s/o Muhammad Shafique and Muhammad Aslam s/o Ahmad Khan and recovered over 8000 bottles of liquor from the vehicle.

Police have registered case against the accused under smuggling act and started investigation.