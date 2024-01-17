Open Menu

8000 Cases Of Influenza Reported From KP This Year: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM

8000 cases of influenza reported from KP this year: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department on Wednesday said that no case of a new variant of Corona was reported from the province this year, however, 8000 cases of influenza were registered.

According to a health department report, 476 suspected corona patients were tested, but all the tests were negative.

It said that under a strategy and precautionary measures, orders were issued to all the concerned officers to test suspected patients in case of influenza or flu.

The health department reported that cold, flu, and chest diseases remained very common this year due to dry and cold weather conditions.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Influenza All From

Recent Stories

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

21 minutes ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

33 minutes ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

14 hours ago
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

14 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

14 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

14 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan