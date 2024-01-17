8000 cases of influenza reported from KP this year: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department on Wednesday said that no case of a new variant of Corona was reported from the province this year, however, 8000 cases of influenza were registered.

According to a health department report, 476 suspected corona patients were tested, but all the tests were negative.

It said that under a strategy and precautionary measures, orders were issued to all the concerned officers to test suspected patients in case of influenza or flu.

The health department reported that cold, flu, and chest diseases remained very common this year due to dry and cold weather conditions.

