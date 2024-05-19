Hot And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
Very hot weather with windstorm-dust raising winds is likely in central and southern parts.
However, partly cloudy weather with rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and may persist during next 24 hours.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country while very hot in southern/central parts.
However, rain wind /thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.
The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 12mm, Dir 11, Malam Jabba 09, Drosh 03, Mir Khani 01, Balochistan: Kalat 15, Panjgur, Quetta 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 01, Punjab: Noor Pur Thal 01mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 47 C, Mohenjodaro, Dadu, Larkana, and Nawabshah 46C.
