KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Young Engineers Development Committee of Pakistan Engineering Council organized workshop on “How to Be Professionally Effective at Workplace” & a Confirmation Letter Distribution Ceremony at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET).

300 Engineers of Sindh Province were awarded with opportunity of Project Management Professional - PMP (an international) training course worth Rs. 45,000/- per participant.

Chairman of Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Engr. Mohammad Najeeb Haroon was the Chief Guest at the ceremony.

Event was attended by the Chairman HEC Sindh, Dr. Tariq Rafi, Registrar SSUET, Cdr. (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture Prof. Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Dean Faculty of Computing & Applied Science, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif and others.

Chairman PEC, Engr. Mohammad Najeeb Haroon, mentioned that the skill enhancement of Engineers as per the need of industry and adoption of modern tools and techniques as per international market need is necessary.

He further added that PEC being the only regulatory apex body of engineering regulations, has taken numerous initiative to regulate and facilitate the stake holder of engineering sector which includes contractors, operators and consultants.

In this regards, he mentioned that PEC in collaboration with CiARB has established “Alternate Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC)” to resolve the disputes/matters of construction industry which will resultantly expedite the construction process.

Engr. Mohammad Nasir Khalily (Convener YEDC) stated that Young Engineers are the future of Pakistan and will act as the backbone to provide the requisite imputes for the development of Pakistan.

In this regards it is imperative that these young engineers must get equipped with the modern tools and techniques of engineering profession. Engr. Mohammad Nasir Khalily also announced that YEDC is going to launch same PMP Training in other province as well, for that 300 seats for Punjab, 150 seats for Islamabad/Rawalpindi/AJK/Gilgit-Baltistan, 150 seats for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & 100 seats for Balochistan have been allocated.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Prof. Vali Uddin thanked all the participants and PEC delegation, and appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Engineer Council for taking necessary measures for capacity building and skills enhancement of Engineers.

He also appreciated the initiatives taken by YEDC under the convenorship of Engr. Mohammad Nasir Khalily.

Engr. Adeel Siddiqui (trainer/coach) conducted an interactive session and guided the audience how to behave and how to present yourself during job interview, he also briefed about work ethics and professionalism.

At the end, confirmation letter for PMP Training Program were distributed among 300 Engineers of Sindh.