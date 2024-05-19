Manshera Police Rescue Girl Bound With Chains
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Khaki Police Manshera on Sunday successfully rescued a 19 year-old girl who was found bound with chains by her own father, uncle and brother.
According to the girl’s statement registered with police, her younger sister had left home due to dissatisfaction but later returned after passing few days, only to be subjected to false accusations by her family members, leading to her cruel restraint.
Khaki police took immediate action by initiating a thorough investigation that resulted in the arrest of two suspects identified as Sajjad son of Aziz ur Rehman. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the other two individuals involved in this heinous crime.
