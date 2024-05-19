Open Menu

DC Visits Polling Stations, Reviews Arrangements In NA-148 By-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 08:10 PM

DC visits polling stations, reviews arrangements in NA-148 by-election

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer, said that NA-148 by-election was completed in a peaceful and transparent manner and no untoward incident occurred during the polling process.

He expressed these views while visiting various polling stations here on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the election arrangements and facilities and took briefing.

Timely polling was started on the polling day, implementation of the code of conduct was ensured for the candidates and supporters.

Rizwan Qadeer said that on the directions of the Election Commission, cameras were installed at the sensitive polling stations while the security agencies were fully equipped to deal with any unpleasant situation.

Rizwan Qadeer said that keeping in mind the transparency, the results from the polling stations were sent to the Central Election office on time, while the form 45 will be displayed at polling stations and also be uploaded on the website of the Election Commission.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday From NA-148

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

21 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

21 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

21 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

21 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

21 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

21 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

21 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

21 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

21 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan