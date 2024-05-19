DC Visits Polling Stations, Reviews Arrangements In NA-148 By-election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer, said that NA-148 by-election was completed in a peaceful and transparent manner and no untoward incident occurred during the polling process.
He expressed these views while visiting various polling stations here on Sunday.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the election arrangements and facilities and took briefing.
Timely polling was started on the polling day, implementation of the code of conduct was ensured for the candidates and supporters.
Rizwan Qadeer said that on the directions of the Election Commission, cameras were installed at the sensitive polling stations while the security agencies were fully equipped to deal with any unpleasant situation.
Rizwan Qadeer said that keeping in mind the transparency, the results from the polling stations were sent to the Central Election office on time, while the form 45 will be displayed at polling stations and also be uploaded on the website of the Election Commission.
