Death Anniversary Of Gul Hassan Kalmati Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) First death anniversary of eminent researcher Gul Hassan Kalmati was observed here in Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday.
Presiding over the session eminent poet Mustafa Nangraj said that Gul Hassan Kalmati highlighted the problems of Sindh and wrote extensively on the history and culture of Karachi.
He said that we desire to expedite research work of Gul Hassan Kalmati,
Chief Guest intellectual Idrees Jatoi said that Gul Hassan Kalmati described the pain and sorrow of Saasui and Marvi in his work and always firmly stood up against the odds.
Poet Heman Chandani said that Gul Hassan was the guardian of soil and sites and remembering him was the duty of all of us.
President Goth Sudhar Sangat Ghulam Mustafa Abbasi said that Gul Hassan Kalmati gave identity to coastal islands and was a fearless and progressive writer.
Writer Roshan Sundar Chandio said that proved his mettle with the power of pen, Sindh will always remember him.
Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro, poet Ali Anwer Jokhio, Daya Khan Pirzado, Gul Sindhi Saleem Channa, Noor Hassan Kalhoro, Ejaz Sarwar and other writers also expressed their views on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEC's YEDC organises workshop on “How to Be Professionally Effective at Workplace”9 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for by-elections in NA-148 Multan29 minutes ago
-
President House directs Pakistani embassy in Bishkek to ensure security of students29 minutes ago
-
Manshera Police rescue girl bound with chains29 minutes ago
-
Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD29 minutes ago
-
144 drug dealers arrested during last 24 hours29 minutes ago
-
DC visits polling stations, reviews arrangements in NA-148 by-election39 minutes ago
-
PMA condemns attack on Pakistani students in Bishkek49 minutes ago
-
Governor reviews progress on Arid Agriculture University Attock campus49 minutes ago
-
ITFA-free alternatives, reformulation strategies to help Pakistan enable healthier food options for ..59 minutes ago
-
IRCRA launches ‘Azadi Fellowship Program’ to promote religious freedom, democracy across nation1 hour ago
-
Capital's school children participate in YourPace Kid's Trail Pakistan Race1 hour ago