Death Anniversary Of Gul Hassan Kalmati Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 08:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) First death anniversary of eminent researcher Gul Hassan Kalmati was observed here in Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday.

Presiding over the session eminent poet Mustafa Nangraj said that Gul Hassan Kalmati highlighted the problems of Sindh and wrote extensively on the history and culture of Karachi.

He said that we desire to expedite research work of Gul Hassan Kalmati,

Chief Guest intellectual Idrees Jatoi said that Gul Hassan Kalmati described the pain and sorrow of Saasui and Marvi in his work and always firmly stood up against the odds.

Poet Heman Chandani said that Gul Hassan was the guardian of soil and sites and remembering him was the duty of all of us.

President Goth Sudhar Sangat Ghulam Mustafa Abbasi said that Gul Hassan Kalmati gave identity to coastal islands and was a fearless and progressive writer.

Writer Roshan Sundar Chandio said that proved his mettle with the power of pen, Sindh will always remember him.

Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro, poet Ali Anwer Jokhio, Daya Khan Pirzado, Gul Sindhi Saleem Channa, Noor Hassan Kalhoro, Ejaz Sarwar and other writers also expressed their views on the occasion.

