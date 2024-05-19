Open Menu

Foolproof Security For By-elections In NA-148 Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Punjab Police made foolproof security arrangements for by-election in Multan's constituency NA-148.

According to police spokesperson, 69 out of 275 polling stations in Multan were declared highly sensitive; however, police teams provided full security to all polling stations, voters and election staff.

The IGP Punjab said that 4,000 police officers including women police, were deployed for security duty.

A peaceful and transparent polling process was ensured with the cooperation of allied departments, armed forces, and security agencies. Senior officers including RPO, CPO, and CTO supervised all arrangements themselves.

Additional personnel, Dolphin Force, Quick Response Force and other teams were deployed at sensitive polling stations.

The IGP Punjab said monitoring of election process, security arrangements from regional and divisional control rooms continued from moment to moment. Strict compliance on the code of conduct of the Election Commission was ensured. The police teams ensured indiscriminate action on every law violation such as display of weapons, jubilant firing, fights, sabotage of election process, etc.

He said that anti-social elements were closely monitored. Police officers remained in close coordination with all institutions including security agencies, armed forces, district administration. Police teams remain at the duty points until the whole polling process was over.

