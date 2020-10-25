UrduPoint.com
832 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 9 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday were recorded 10,668 as 832 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Nine corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 89 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,724 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 9,374 in Sindh, 11,203 in Punjab, 2,693 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,056 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 668 in Balochistan, 351 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 379 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 310,491 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 327,895 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,788, Balochistan 15,801, GB 4,167, ICT 18,921, KP 39,015, Punjab 102,677 and Sindh 143,526.

About 6,736 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,598 Sindh among four of them died in hospital on Saturday, 2,335 in Punjab among one of them in hospital on Saturday, 1,269 in KP one of them in hospital on Saturday, 210 in ICT three of them died in hospital on Saturday, 148 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 86 in AJK.

A total of 4,264,053 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 834 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

