88 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 88 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1,16,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

