8thdeath anniversary of Sardar Abdul Qayum Khan observed

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 09 (APP):The 8th death anniversary of former Azad Jammu & Kashmir prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan was observed here on Sunday.

Paying rich tributes to the former prime minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayum Khan, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani said that he was a great thinker, a dynamic and visionary politician blessed with vision that transcends the present state of affairs.

He said that Sardar Sahib was a multifaceted leader whose indomitable role in the freedom movement, untiring struggle for the welfare of people of Azad Kashmir peerless contribution to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the liberated territory would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history.

Recalling his years' long association and camaraderie with Mujahid-e-Awal, Wani said that Sardar Sahib was one of the great and finest political leaders Kashmir has ever produced.

Wani said that the deceased leader had left behind a proud legacy that will continue to inspire and serve as a beacon of light for the upcoming generations of Kashmir.