9 Dacoits Arrested, 6 Motorcycles, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 10:15 PM

The police claimed to have arrested 9 dacoits of three gangs and recovered 6 snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested 9 dacoits of three gangs and recovered 6 snatched motorcycles, illegal weapons and other items from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that CIA Makkoana police headed by ASI Parvez Latif conducted raid and arrested 3 dacoits including ring leader Akhtar Ali, Ata Ullah and Ataul Quddoos.

The police recovered 2 motorcycles, cash, illegal weapons, and other items from their possession.

Similarly, D-type colony police headed by ASI Muhammad Ali nabbed 3 bandits including Mohsin Riaz, Shahbaz and Waqas from Sohail Abad whereas SHO Thikriwala Saqib Riaz Mahais arrested three robbers including Hasan Bilal, Naveed Ali and Abrar from Dinga Phattak area.

The police recovered 4 motorcycles, 5 pistols, mobile phones, cash and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.

