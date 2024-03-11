Open Menu

A Gambler Held, 6 Escape In Police Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 10:30 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Police arrested a gambler with recovering the stake money, while six others of the accomplices escaped the scene.

According to police source, a team from Daera Din Panah police station conducted raid at Chah Misri Walla, Muza Hajrani and arrested the accused identified as Ghulam Abbas, son of Khuda Bukhsh.

The other six accomplices including Muneer and Sagir, son of Abdul Majid, Latif, Son of Mohammed Bakhsh, Shoaib, son of Nabi Bakhsh with two others unidentified persons fled the crime scene.

Police seized the stake money worth thousands of rupees what it's said, with cards and two motorbikes on the spot.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested accused and his accomplices being declared as proclaimed offenders on report of SHO of the police station.

Police constituted multiple teams to arrest the escaped criminals, it was said.

