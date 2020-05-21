AAC visit bazaars, inspect price control lists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, the price control magistrates are in charge of fixing the prices of vegetables and fruits on a daily basis.

However, the citizens were requested to inform us about the implementation of the rate list.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-I Abbottabad Marvi Malik supervised and in the presence of Deputy Tehsildar Abbottabad, food Inspector and traders, the work of fixing of rates of fruits, vegetables and poultry was carried out in Sabzi Mandi Salahd this morning.

Reduction of Zell items per kg has been implemented. Bhindi reduction of Rs. 05 per kg, Egg Rs. 05, cauliflower Rs. 05, radish Rs. 05, Apple golden red Rs. 10, pear Rs. 10, coconut Rs. 10, date Irani Rs. 10, date palm Rs. 10, strawberry Rs. 90, white melon Rs. 10 and Summer Rs. 10.