AAC visits petrol pumps, ensures delivery to people

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner Gul Nawaz Afridi Tuesday inspected various petrol pumps on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir and ensured delivery of petrol to general public and passenger vehicles.

He paid a surprise visit and checked the prices and delivery of petrol at the petrol pumps, inspected the storage tanks of the pumps for not selling petrol and found no petrol in the petrol pumps.

The managers said there was no supply from the main depot.

The AAC issued instructions to the managers that strict legal action would be taken against the profiteers and hoarders.

He said they had clear instructions to take immediate action against all those petrol pumps owners who have petrol but refusing delivery to general public and passenger vehicles.