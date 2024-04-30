Abbottabad police apprehends motorcycle thieves recovered motorcycle, arms and ammunition

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Abbottabad police on Tuesday apprehended two suspects allegedly involved in motorcycle theft. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle along with two pistols and ammunition.

According to details provided by the authorities, Station House Officer (SHO) of Nawanshahr police station, Cadet Abdul Ghaffar Qureshi, led the operation resulting in the arrest of the suspects. The recovered items included not only the stolen motorcycle but also two pistols and ammunition.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged by Muhammad Shafiq, a resident of Humayun Town Nawanshahr, under FIR number 294, 381A.

SHO Abdul Ghaffar conducted a thorough inspection near Bypass Road, Dhamtoar, where he intercepted Imad alias Bilal, son of Sher Alam, from Jhugian, and Jamal alias Shino, son of Zaryab, an Afghan national residing in Khola Kehal.

During the search, the suspects were found in possession of 30 bullets and 10 cartridges. Further examination revealed that the motorcycle they were riding matched the description of the one reported stolen on April 27, 2024, under crime 381A.

After confirmation of their involvement, both suspects were promptly arrested under section 15AA subsection 381A.