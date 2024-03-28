Abdul Wahab Munshi Appointed As Focal Person HCBA Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Managing Committee of High Court Bar Association Hyderabad has unanimously appointed Abdul Wahab Munshi Advocate/Member of High Court Bar Association Hyderabad as a Focal Person of High Court Bar Association Hyderabad.
According to a notification, Abdul Wahab Munshi was fully authorize to deal with Print Media, Electronic Media and to appear before Government Authorities regarding arrangements of Meetings, fund raising for High Court Bar Association Hyderabad and to coordinate with all the concerned authorities including respected members of Bar for above mentioned purpose with immediate effect till further orders.
Recent Stories
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds Pakistan Navy for safeguarding country's maritime interests6 minutes ago
-
New waste management system to be applied in Bahawalpur Division16 minutes ago
-
Ring Road-SL3 to become functional before Eid: minister16 minutes ago
-
609,536 food hampers given to poor16 minutes ago
-
Digital transformation can lead country towards progress: Shaza Fatima16 minutes ago
-
WASA ordered to resolve complaints within a day17 minutes ago
-
President for further boosting bilateral cooperation with UK26 minutes ago
-
Rs 391,000 fine imposed on profiteers36 minutes ago
-
NHA mobilizes efforts to clear landslide in Zhob-Dhanasar section36 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged38 minutes ago
-
4,710 drug-peddlers arrested in current year46 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 07 drug peddlers , recovered mainpuri46 minutes ago