Abdul Wahab Munshi Appointed As Focal Person HCBA Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Managing Committee of High Court Bar Association Hyderabad has unanimously appointed Abdul Wahab Munshi Advocate/Member of High Court Bar Association Hyderabad as a Focal Person of High Court Bar Association Hyderabad.

According to a notification, Abdul Wahab Munshi was fully authorize to deal with Print Media, Electronic Media and to appear before Government Authorities regarding arrangements of Meetings, fund raising for High Court Bar Association Hyderabad and to coordinate with all the concerned authorities including respected members of Bar for above mentioned purpose with immediate effect till further orders.

