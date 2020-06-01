UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Gul Condemns Desecration Of Shrines Of Hazrat Umar Bin Abdul Aziz, Family

Mon 01st June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJPK) Muhammad Abdullah Gul has strongly condemned the desecration of the shrines of Hazrat Umar bin Abdul Aziz and his family

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJPK) Muhammad Abdullah Gul has strongly condemned the desecration of the shrines of Hazrat Umar bin Abdul Aziz and his family.

He said some powerful elements in Syria had targeted Hazrat Umar bin Abdul Aziz and his family's shrines which were first burnt and then the graves were desecrated, which was deplorable, said a press release.

He said despite the burning and desecration of his shrine, the leaders of the Muslim Ummah remained silent spectators, which was regrettable.

He said the whole world was outraged by the breaking of the idol of Bamiyan in Afghanistan and even the Muslim rulers condemned it, but why were the Muslim rulers silent on it today?He said the Syrian government should arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice so that no sect or group could commit such heinous acts again in future.

