AC Paharpur reviews health services, sets up facilitation desk

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s District Service Delivery Initiative, Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Muhammad Hamid Siddiq conducted surprise inspections of Rural Health Centre Kotjai and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Paharpur on Saturday to review health service delivery.

At Rural Health Centre Kotjai, the Assistant Commissioner carried out a detailed audit of staff attendance, medicine stocks, and records.

Expressing concern over the availability of only two beds in the emergency ward, he ordered its immediate expansion, raising the number of beds to seven. He directed that syringes, injections, cannulas, and other necessary supplies be available round the clock in the emergency ward. The storekeeper was summoned, and essential medicines were delivered on the spot.

Dr. Hamid also inspected the labour room, checked staff attendance, and sought details from the duty doctor regarding patient care.

Instructions were issued to further improve service quality.

At Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Paharpur, he inspected staff attendance, medicine stock registers, and daily expenditure records to ensure uninterrupted medicine supply to patients. The availability of emergency kits was also checked.

For timely resolution of complaints, the Assistant Commissioner announced the establishment of a facilitation desk inside the emergency ward under the supervision of the AC office for direct liaison with the district administration.

He directed the hospital administration to ensure timely replacement of bed sheets, take blood samples inside the wards to save patients particularly women from the trouble of visiting laboratories, and provide emergency testing facilities on the spot.

Dr. Hamid said that all measures are being personally monitored to ensure that health facilities reach the public efficiently and transparently.