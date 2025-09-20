Three drown in floodwater pit in Alipur

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Three family members,including a maternal uncle and his two nephews,drowned in a deep pit filled with floodwater in the Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh,here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,the incident occurred in Basti Arain,where Nadir Arain,Rustam Arain and Babar Arain were returning home when they accidentally fell into a 15-foot-deep pit concealed beneath floodwater.

In an attempt to save one another, all three tragically lost their lives.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies and handed over to families.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 issued a public advisory following the incident,warning residents of Alipur and nearby Seetpur areas about the increasing risk of drowning emergencies.

He urged the residents not to enter any area where floodwater was still present and to ensure that children were kept away from such locations.

In case of any emergency situation,citizens should immediately contact Rescue 1122’s emergency helpline.