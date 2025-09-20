Open Menu

Three Drown In Floodwater Pit In Alipur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Three drown in floodwater pit in Alipur

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Three family members,including a maternal uncle and his two nephews,drowned in a deep pit filled with floodwater in the Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh,here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources,the incident occurred in Basti Arain,where Nadir Arain,Rustam Arain and Babar Arain were returning home when they accidentally fell into a 15-foot-deep pit concealed beneath floodwater.

In an attempt to save one another, all three tragically lost their lives.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies and handed over to families.

A spokesperson for Rescue 1122 issued a public advisory following the incident,warning residents of Alipur and nearby Seetpur areas about the increasing risk of drowning emergencies.

He urged the residents not to enter any area where floodwater was still present and to ensure that children were kept away from such locations.

In case of any emergency situation,citizens should immediately contact Rescue 1122’s emergency helpline.

Recent Stories

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

42 minutes ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

55 minutes ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

1 hour ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

1 hour ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

2 hours ago
FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of Ind ..

Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash

3 hours ago
 Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker vis ..

Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas

4 hours ago
 Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by ..

Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites

4 hours ago
 Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports du ..

Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan