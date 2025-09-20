Sialkot Airport Celebrates Everlasting Pak-Saudi Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Airport celebrated everlasting Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia ties,here on Saturday
According to the SIAL spokesperson,the airport was illuminated in green and the flags of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were displayed.
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share an everlasting bond of friendship and love,the flags of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were displayed in the external and most of the internal premises of the airport.
a private airline of Saudi Arabia also recently started air operations at Sialkot International Airport.
