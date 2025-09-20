Open Menu

Sialkot Airport Celebrates Everlasting Pak-Saudi Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Sialkot Airport celebrates everlasting Pak-Saudi ties

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Airport celebrated everlasting Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia ties,here on Saturday

According to the SIAL spokesperson,the airport was illuminated in green and the flags of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were displayed.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share an everlasting bond of friendship and love,the flags of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were displayed in the external and most of the internal premises of the airport.

a private airline of Saudi Arabia also recently started air operations at Sialkot International Airport.

Recent Stories

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

32 minutes ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

45 minutes ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

51 minutes ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

1 hour ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

2 hours ago
FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of Ind ..

Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash

2 hours ago
 Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker vis ..

Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas

3 hours ago
 Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by ..

Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites

4 hours ago
 Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports du ..

Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan