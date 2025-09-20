Roof collapse at Sukheke academy causes multiple fatalities, rescue officials confirm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) At least five people among them three students, lost their lives when the roof of an academy in Sukheke, near Pindi Bhattian collapsed on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a tragic incident occurred when the roof of an academy in Sukheke suddenly

collapsed and claimed five lives on the spot, local news channel reported.

The exact cause of the roof failure is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest structural weaknesses may have contributed to the disaster.

Rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene following the collapse and began search and recovery

operations.

According to rescue sources, emergency responders worked tirelessly to retrieve those trapped under the debris and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Local authorities have also been involved, coordinating efforts to clear the rubble and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.