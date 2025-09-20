Open Menu

Roof Collapse At Sukheke Academy Causes Multiple Fatalities, Rescue Officials Confirm

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Roof collapse at Sukheke academy causes multiple fatalities, rescue officials confirm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) At least five people among them three students, lost their lives when the roof of an academy in Sukheke, near Pindi Bhattian collapsed on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a tragic incident occurred when the roof of an academy in Sukheke suddenly

collapsed and claimed five lives on the spot, local news channel reported.

The exact cause of the roof failure is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest structural weaknesses may have contributed to the disaster.

Rescue teams arrived promptly at the scene following the collapse and began search and recovery

operations.

According to rescue sources, emergency responders worked tirelessly to retrieve those trapped under the debris and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Local authorities have also been involved, coordinating efforts to clear the rubble and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

Recent Stories

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

52 minutes ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

1 hour ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

1 hour ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

2 hours ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

2 hours ago
FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of Ind ..

Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash

3 hours ago
 Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker vis ..

Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas

4 hours ago
 Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by ..

Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites

4 hours ago
 Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports du ..

Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan