Rs 150,000 Fine Imposed For Overcharging

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The district administration on Saturday carried out a large-scale price control crackdown,inspecting more than 100 locations and taking action against 17 profiteers.

According to spokesperson for district administration,the campaign aims to ensure strict enforcement of government-issued rate lists in city markets.

Prices of several vegetables, including bitter gourd (down Rs. 20/kg), brinjal (down Rs. 10/kg), and cauliflower (down Rs. 10/kg) have declined. Rates of turnip,colocasia (arvi) and bottle gourd also dropped, while prices of potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other vegetables remained stable.

Mangoes,grapes, and dates also showed price stability.

Roti was currently being sold at Rs.14 per piece,sugar at Rs. 175 per kg, a 10-kg flour bag at Rs.

905, and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs. 1,810.

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Syed Musa Raza said profiteering and hoarding would be dealt with “an iron hand” and directed that official rate lists be prominently displayed in all markets.

He further urged citizens to report complaints to the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345 for immediate action.

Meanwhile,the district administration seized 734 encroachment items, shifted 62 cattle from residential areas and removed 1,586 illegal banners during grand operations.Fines exceeding Rs.150,000 were imposed on those found guilty of overcharging.

The drive was easing traffic flow and pledged to continue action against encroachments without discrimination,spokesperson added.

Citizens have been urged to report complaints to the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345.

