Rs 150,000 Fine Imposed For Overcharging
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The district administration on Saturday carried out a large-scale price control crackdown,inspecting more than 100 locations and taking action against 17 profiteers.
According to spokesperson for district administration,the campaign aims to ensure strict enforcement of government-issued rate lists in city markets.
Prices of several vegetables, including bitter gourd (down Rs. 20/kg), brinjal (down Rs. 10/kg), and cauliflower (down Rs. 10/kg) have declined. Rates of turnip,colocasia (arvi) and bottle gourd also dropped, while prices of potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other vegetables remained stable.
Mangoes,grapes, and dates also showed price stability.
Roti was currently being sold at Rs.14 per piece,sugar at Rs. 175 per kg, a 10-kg flour bag at Rs.
905, and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs. 1,810.
Deputy Commissioner(DC) Syed Musa Raza said profiteering and hoarding would be dealt with “an iron hand” and directed that official rate lists be prominently displayed in all markets.
He further urged citizens to report complaints to the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345 for immediate action.
Meanwhile,the district administration seized 734 encroachment items, shifted 62 cattle from residential areas and removed 1,586 illegal banners during grand operations.Fines exceeding Rs.150,000 were imposed on those found guilty of overcharging.
The drive was easing traffic flow and pledged to continue action against encroachments without discrimination,spokesperson added.
Citizens have been urged to report complaints to the DC Office Control Room at 0307-0002345.
Recent Stories
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sialkot Airport celebrates everlasting Pak-Saudi ties2 minutes ago
-
Rs 150,000 fine imposed for overcharging2 minutes ago
-
Wheat ,flour availability reviewed in Gujrat12 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact seen as game-changer for regional security, deepening economic cooperation in ..22 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary mobile HMIS mobile app launched at Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad42 minutes ago
-
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web51 minutes ago
-
ACS South donates 660 life jackets for doctors,paramedical staff serving at boat clinics in flood-af ..1 hour ago
-
CM Gilgit-Baltistan expressed condolences with bereaved family of Baba Chilasi on his passing1 hour ago
-
5 suspects of Afghan ‘9T6 group’ held as ICT Police recover illegal arms1 hour ago
-
President, PM grieved over Dr Masood’s death1 hour ago
-
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway2 hours ago
-
Professional management course participants visits RPO office2 hours ago