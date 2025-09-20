Open Menu

Three Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident Near Tando Ghulam Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Three killed, five injured in road accident near Tando Ghulam Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) As many as three people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a high-speed dumper and a Chingchi rickshaw on Tando Ghulam Ali Road, Digri, on Saturday.

According to police and a private news channel, the accident occurred at 164 stop, where the dumper rammed into the rickshaw.

Police officials said that eight members of the same family were traveling in the rickshaw at the time of the crash.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the dumper driver had been arrested and the vehicle taken into custody.

