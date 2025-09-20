215th Death Anniversary Of Mir Taqi Mir Being Observed Today
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Two hundred and fifteenth death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Mir Taqi Mir is being observed on Saturday.
He was born on February 1723 in Agra, India, and is remembered as one of the greatest and earliest masters of Urdu poetry.
Mir Taqi Mir’s works played a vital role in shaping the classical tradition of Urdu ghazal.
His collection, known as Kulliyat-e-Mir, includes six Diwans (collections of poetry) which highlight themes of love, mysticism, melancholy, and the human condition.
His autobiography, Zikr-e-Mir, is also considered an important contribution to Urdu literature.
Often referred to as “Khuda-e-Sukhan” (God of Poetry), Mir influenced generations of poets after him. Though formal literary awards did not exist in his era, his recognition and status as a towering figure of Urdu poetry remain unparalleled.
Mir Taqi Mir passed away on 20 September 1810 in Lucknow, India, after a prolonged illness.
Recent Stories
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway
FBR to take action against social media display of wealth
Pakistan team admits batting failures ahead of India clash
Trump sets $100,000 annual fee for H-1B worker visas
Mysterious changes near Earth’s core revealed by satellites
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
215th death anniversary of Mir Taqi Mir being observed today3 minutes ago
-
Roof collapse at Sukheke academy causes multiple fatalities, rescue officials confirm3 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in road accident near Tando Ghulam Ali3 minutes ago
-
AC Paharpur reviews health services, sets up facilitation desk3 minutes ago
-
Three drown in floodwater pit in Alipur13 minutes ago
-
Warnings on your feed: How social media could help Pakistan beat climate disasters13 minutes ago
-
Sialkot Airport celebrates everlasting Pak-Saudi ties23 minutes ago
-
Rs 150,000 fine imposed for overcharging23 minutes ago
-
Wheat ,flour availability reviewed in Gujrat33 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact seen as game-changer for regional security, deepening economic cooperation in ..43 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary mobile HMIS mobile app launched at Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad1 hour ago
-
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web1 hour ago