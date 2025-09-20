215th death anniversary of Mir Taqi Mir being observed today

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Two hundred and fifteenth death anniversary of renowned urdu poet Mir Taqi Mir is being observed on Saturday.

He was born on February 1723 in Agra, India, and is remembered as one of the greatest and earliest masters of Urdu poetry.

Mir Taqi Mir’s works played a vital role in shaping the classical tradition of Urdu ghazal.

His collection, known as Kulliyat-e-Mir, includes six Diwans (collections of poetry) which highlight themes of love, mysticism, melancholy, and the human condition.

His autobiography, Zikr-e-Mir, is also considered an important contribution to Urdu literature.

Often referred to as “Khuda-e-Sukhan” (God of Poetry), Mir influenced generations of poets after him. Though formal literary awards did not exist in his era, his recognition and status as a towering figure of Urdu poetry remain unparalleled.

Mir Taqi Mir passed away on 20 September 1810 in Lucknow, India, after a prolonged illness.

