AC Tank kicks off Independence-week with citywide tree plantation drive

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam has inaugurated a tree plantation campaign at Town Hall Tank in connection with Independence week.

The assistant commissioner, speaking on this occasion, urged upon the citizens to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day while playing their part in making Pakistan greener.

District sports Officer Muhammad Irfan also participated in the event by planting saplings.

The assistant commissioner announced that shady, large trees would be planted along roadsides in different parts of Tank to enhance the city’s greenery and create a more pleasant environment.

“Plantation is not merely a seasonal campaign; it is a national responsibility,” the assistant commissioner said.

He said that “in the face of climate change, deforestation, and rising temperatures, every tree we plant becomes a promise to protect our land and our people. A greener Pakistan means cleaner air, safer communities, and a healthier future for our children."

He urged upon every citizen to take part in this noble cause — if each of us plants even one tree, together we can transform the environmental destiny of our city and the country.”

APP/akt