MNA Anwarul Haq visits home of martyred Major Rizwan Tahir to Offer condolences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Anwarul Haq Chaudhry, visited the residence of martyred Major Rizwan Tahir to offer condolences.

During his visit, he met with the martyr’s father, Colonel (R) Tahir, and brother, Major Usman. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Paying tribute to the supreme sacrifice of Major Rizwan Tahir, Anwarul Haq Chaudhry said, “The nation will never forget its martyrs. Their bravery and dedication are a source of pride for the entire country.”